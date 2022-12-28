The Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis: A year-in-review

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – $300 million in federal funding could soon be freed up to put a stop to contaminated water flowing over the border and into our coastal waters.

The Tijuana sewage crisis has lead to common beach closures in Imperial Beach and Coronado, a problem that KUSI has been reporting on for decades.

Under President Trump, Congress allocated $300 million in federal funding to address the issue. But when the Biden Administration took over, they wanted to “re-study” how to use the funding, which is why the money has not yet been received or used.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey shared a detailed insight to the funding arriving. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Coronado, where residents and local leaders are ecstatic for the potential for change.