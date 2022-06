SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On “Good Morning San Diego” The Tourmaliners played live on the KUSI Patio.

The Tourmaliners will still be performing with special guests The Farmers at Tio Leo’s on the same night June 21st at 7pm!

Future tickets for the June 21st 7pm show will only be sold at the door starting on the day of the show at 5pm for 15$.

They played hits like “Swanky”, “Con Permiso”, and “Voyage to Mars”.