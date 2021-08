‘The Tourmaliners’ rock the house live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “The Tourmaliners” grace KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with a live performance of “España,” “Point Break,” and “Glass House.”

San Diego Music Awards nominated the band’s album “Surfin’ Christmas Carols” for “Best Local Recording.”

Their next show is slated for Sept. 21.