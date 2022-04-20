The Transplant Games of America are to come to San Diego in 100 days





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 Transplant Games of America is coming to San Diego in 100 days.

On July 29th to August the 3rd the largest celebration of life, bringing 10,000+ transplant recipients, caregivers, living donors, families of deceased donors, transplant professionals and others are coming San Diego.

The Transplant Games honor the lasting legacy of donors who gave the ultimate gift of life, highlight the need for and importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation, celebrate the success of transplantation, and increase the national and state registry numbers.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at the San Diego Convention Center getting more details on the upcoming event.