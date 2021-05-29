The true meaning of Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Memorial Day, we heard the stories of Linda Soucy and Joanne Rivera, wife and daughter of missing in action in Vietnam man, Ronald P. Soucy.

Linda Soucy received news of her husband’s fate on May 23, 1967.

Growing up, the other kids at school would ask Rivera what her dad did, and she’d answer, “He is Missing in Action in Vietnam.”

Not once did she hear anyone give the same answer.

Her father became missing in action when Rivera was only 3 years old, while her sister was 1 years old, and her brother was 5 years old.

As Rivera reached milestones in her life, she often reflected back on her father, undergoing profound understandings each time.

The holiday is not actually about barbecues, Rivera stressed, it’s about heroes who sacrificed everything for complete strangers.