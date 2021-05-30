The true meaning of Memorial Day: Remembering those lives lost





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Military expert, author, and Retired Special Ops Air Force Lieutenant Commander, Glenn Ignazio, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the true meaning of the Memorial Day.

More than 116,000 American soldiers were killed in World War I, with over 405,000 dying in World War II.

Ignazio described that the day is meant to honor the entire life of those who have passed in combat, not just their time on duty.

Furthermore, the day is really meant for remembering those lives lost.

In addition, it is also a day to remember veterans that have been tragically lost to suicide.

Ignazio is a public speaker with extensive experience in technology solutions for intelligence, defense, and Special Operations.

He went from being forced to medically retire in 2005 as a result of a pressure chamber accident that came after 22 years as a Special Ops Air Force Commander — which was his dream job — to collecting unemployment.

His experience has made him a sought-after public speaker, addiction recovery specialist, media contributor, and author.