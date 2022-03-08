The Ukraine Solidarity Fund to help provide shelter, food, and medical supplies to those in Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Ukraine Solidarity Fund is helping to provide temporary shelter, food, medical supplies, clothing, communications and religious supplies to those who displaced due to the war.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Szymon Czyszek, Director of International Growth, Europe, Knights of Columbus, talked about the fund and how supplies are immediately distributed to those displaced by the war.

You can donate here: https://www.kofc.org/secure/en/donate/ukraine.html