The Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation Warrior Ride raises awareness of PTSD in veterans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation Warrior Ride is coming to an end this weekend and a special finish line celebration will take place in Coronado.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with TUSF Warrior Rider, Kyle Ba, and the CEO of the foundation of Colin Lineberger.

To find out more about TUSF and to follow the journey, visit www.t-usf.org or follow them on social media (FB: Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation / IG: @ultimate_sacrifice_foundation).