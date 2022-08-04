The United States Coast Guard is holding a career expo August 6th in Coronado

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coast Guard is one of our nation’s six military services.

Coast Guard women and men are on the front lines protecting the American people in an ever-evolving maritime environment. The Coast Guard employs a unique mix of authorities and agency partnerships in order to protect the country’s extensive coastline, enforce maritime laws and carry out crucial life-saving missions.

On Aug. 6th at Tidelands Park, the U.S. Coast Guard is holding a career expo from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.!

Petty Officer Cory Green invited everyone to come check it out and previewed what to expect on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

