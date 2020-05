The United States Space Force releases first ad encouraging people to apply for jobs

The United States Space Force has released its first ever ad encouraging people to apply for jobs.

They posted the ad to Twitter writing, “Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.”

For more information on the Space Force visit: www.airforce.com/careers/browse-careers/space

Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet.https://t.co/lr7tBQp775 pic.twitter.com/oHLgwcY2eq — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) May 6, 2020