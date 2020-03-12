The University of San Diego to move all classes online due to coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The University of San Diego announced Thursday that it is transitioning all classes to virtual instruction as a precaution to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

USD has canceled classes the week of March 14-22 and has instructed faculty to use that week to prepare for the transition to online learning beginning on March 23.

By March 23, the university is mandating campus-wide remote teaching through the end of the Spring semester.

The university is also requiring that all USD students who live in the residence halls must relocate from campus no later than March 22. There will be a limited number of exceptions to this mandate, the university said.