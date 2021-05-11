The US Mint wants you to help choose the pioneering women that will appear on its new quarters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The American Women Quarters Program will celebrate the accomplishments and contributions made by women to the development and history of our country.

Beginning in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new reverse designs each year.

What pioneering American woman would you like to see featured on a run of US quarters?

The National Women’s History Museum wants to know your ideas.

The person you pick must be deceased.

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year.

Their faces will be on one side of the quarters — with first president George Washington on the front.