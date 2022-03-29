The USS Midway Museum commemorates veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National Vietnam War Veterans Day is acknowledged on March 29 every year, honoring anyone who served during its 20-year time.

The USS Midway Museum hosted a commemoration ceremony for Vietnam Veterans on Tuesday.

They recognized and payed tribute to Vietnam Veterans living in the San Diego area, where they received an official commemoration lapel pin and free visitation to the Midway Museum.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out at the Midway in the morning to talk with some Veterans and get the inside on the commemoration ceremony that starts at 10 a.m.