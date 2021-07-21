The USS Midway Museum opens Cafe 41 for visitors

DOWNTOWN (KUSI)- The USS Midway Museum has officially opened Cafe 41 for visitors. Cafe 41 offers fresh and delicious food & beverages and they are excited to welcome guests to the newly renovated eatery. It’s located off the Hangar deck and they encourage guests to stop to enjoy fresh salads, sandwiches, grilled classics and daily specials.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the Executive Chef, Diahanna Lopez about the opening and what the response has been. Lopez says, “It’s been amazing. It’s so exciting to be open and working again!”

Cafe 41 is open everyday and you must purchase a ticket to the museum to visit.

Cafe 41 hours: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jet Express: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day & Christmas Day