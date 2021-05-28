The USS Midway Museum’s “Legacy Week” and Memorial Day commemoration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The USS Midway Museum’s “Legacy Week” is the heart and soul of the Memorial Day commemoration in San Diego.

The USS Midway Museum invites guests to remember those who have paid the ultimate price serving our country by submitting a picture on our Virtual Remembrance Wall.

This year they are offering their most iconic activities onboard and in a virtual format.

From a live stream Memorial Day commemoration to an interactive Remembrance Wall, to an annual blood drive – each element of Midway’s Legacy Week commemoration is designed to honor and remember our heroes and celebrate our military heritage.

Marketing Director at the USS Midway Museum, Dave Koontz, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the busy weekend.

For details visit The USS Midway Museum’s website.