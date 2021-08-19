The Village SD owner says Nathan Fletcher doesn’t care about the people he represents





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with owner of The Village SD about San Diego County’s board of supervisors meeting that was held Tuesday. Alondra Ruiz says, “There was about 200 people there who spoke but Nathan Fletcher didn’t seem to care what people were saying.”

She thanked KUSI News for allowing small business owners and the people of San Diego to have a voice when our local leaders don’t listen.

Ruiz added, “We need more people to stand up for their freedoms. People seem too scared to voice their opinion.”

Now that San Diego County has recommended that employers require their employees to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, business owners have had enough.

Ruiz says, “My message especially for Nathan Fletcher is to listen to the people. A lot of people are so discouraged because their voices are not being heard. People are being censored on social media and we go to the board of supervisors meeting and Nathan Fletcher didn’t even acknowledge us or look at us one time.”

RELATED STORY: Community members give powerful speeches in opposition to San Diego County’s COVID-19 response

San Diego community members waited HOURS to give a two-minute speech to voice opposition to the county's COVID response. Alondra Ruiz says @NathanFletcher ignored everyone who spoke, the very people he was elected to represent. Full Interview: https://t.co/w8ZwyDPJZw pic.twitter.com/bUVbjKSS79 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 19, 2021