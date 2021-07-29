The Village SD promises to stand up for medical freedom, won’t discriminate against unvaccinated customers

NORTH PARK (KUSI) – “Your body, your choice,” has been the policy implemented by The Village SD in North Park.

Legally, restaurants have the right to require their customers to be vaccinated, just like they can require them to wear shoes.

The owner, Alondra Ruiz, is strongly against any business requiring customers to verify their vaccination status, especially her own. Ruiz told KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego, “I think that business owners that are requiring a vaccine ID, are also participating in discrimination and segregation and that’s not how we are going to move forward in this county.”

Continuing, “people should have the freedom to choose what to do with their body, especially with medical freedom. We should not participate in that. We serve food, and we provide a space for people to come together, and we should not require such tyrannical requirements. It’s insane.”

Ruiz urged other business owners to follow her lead and stand up for medical freedom.

If you would like to support Alondra Ruiz and her restaurant, it is located at 2611 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA, 92104.

