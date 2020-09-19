The Volcan Valley Apple Farm is now open for the fall apple harvest





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Volcan Valley Apple Farm is Now open for the fall apple harvest Friday through Monday from 9 am to 4:30 pm every weekend until the apples are gone.

With over 8,000 trees in 7 apple varieties, the family-owned Volcan Valley Apple Farm, that located near beautiful Julian.

This Saturday Only, September 19, enjoy BBQ all day at the farm.

“A and S BBQ” will be serving up Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Pork Spareribs, Beef Brisket and Boneless Skinless BBQ Chicken with their homemade Coleslaw, Mac n’ Cheese and Potato Salad!

Bring your family and friends to pick your own sweet crunchy apples, taste our fresh apple cider, sit out at our picnic tables under the shade and enjoy the beautiful San Diego backcountry scenery. No reservations are necessary. Dogs are welcome.