The Volclays and Brue to perform at the Music Box on Oct. 30

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’re looking to catch some live music this Halloween weekend — the Music Box San Diego is hosting “A Night of Rock n Roll Terror.”

Kyle Wilcox of the Volclays and Sammy Brue of the Brue Band will be performing live Saturday night.

Both acts joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming show.

To purchase tickets to the show, click here.