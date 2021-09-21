The Walk to End Alzheimer’s to begin this Saturday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The latest numbers reveal more than 84,000 San Diegans are currently living with Alzheimer’s.

This weekend, the Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, its largest fundraising event of the year. The event will be held this Saturday, Sept. 25th at Kit Carson Park in Escondido, and Oct. 9th at NTC Park in Point Loma. President & Co Founder of Luna DNA, Dawn Barry, spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the event.

Those who wish to participate can register at: alz.org/walk