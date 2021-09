The Wavecrest woodie car show is coming to Encinitas

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall was joined by Wavecrest President Barry Marassi, ahead of the Wavecrest event taking place on Sept. 18 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

The event will have a woodie car show, food trucks, raffle, auction and more.