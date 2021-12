The Weekend Sports Update: The NFL embraces less COVID-19 testing after recent outbreaks





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy and Burt Grossman talked about the past 72 hours of sports including Burt returning to the coaching scene in the San Diego All-Star game coming up, as well as Vincent Jackson’s CTE, and NFL’s news about leaning towards less COVID-19 testing.