The West Coast Hot Sauce Experience to hold the hottest sauces in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you are still looking for some plans this weekend and love hot sauce, the West Coast Hot Sauce Experience is perfect for you!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at Hot Licks in Seaport Village with all the details on the Inaugural experience.

This weekend, June 18 & 19, this local spicy and exciting event will feature 50+ craft hot sauces vendors, live music, local brews, and spicy eating contests! You don’t want to miss this event.

Greg Foster, owner of Inferno Farms Hot Sauce and Carolina Reaper Pepper World Record Breaker, eats a Carolina Reaper live on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego”!!!