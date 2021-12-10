The Western Governors’ Association kicks off 2-day winter meeting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out at the Lowes Coronado Bay Resort in Coronado for the two-day Western Governors Winter Meeting.

The event will features several western Governors in public conversations with Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, Richard Glick, Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, among others.

They will address the nation’s energy infrastructure, disaster recovery and response, Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons, and other ongoing policy.