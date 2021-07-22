The White Collars from Point Loma High School to perform in ‘Rock the Park Youth Showcase’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The inaugural Rock the Park youth showcase at Petco Park will feature some of San Diego’s best high school bands.

Each band will perform three total songs, including two originals and one cover.

One of the participating bands, The White Collars, featuring four students from Point Loma High School previewed their performance with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Collars (@the.white.collars)