The Winehouse Experience pays tribute to Amy Winehouse and her incredible original music

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Calling all Amy Winehouse Fans!!!

Mia Karter presents a tribute to late Amy Winehouse, through “The Winehouse Experience” featuring her incredible original music and many of the classic hits she covered over the years.

Enjoy all of her hits, from “Rehab” to “Me & Mr. Jones” and ” You Know I’m no Good.”

The Winehouse Experience has sold out venues across Southern California and fans and critics alike have expressed their approval. This show will not disappoint.

They’re playing Feb. 18th at the Music Box in San Diego for $24. Tickets are still available.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Mia Karter, Lead Singer of The Winehouse Experience tribute band, about their upcoming shows.

For more Information on shows coming up visit: https://www.miakarter.com/