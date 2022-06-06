The Winston Project to raise funds for local dog rescues at Cinema Under The Stars





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Winston Project, a a mini-documentary that takes you through the story of Winston The Bulldog and his journey as he aged, is set to premiere at Cinema Under The Stars to help dog parents grow through grief and turn loss into a lasting legacy.

It’s a Fundraiser to support 2 local dog rescues with 100% of proceeds going directly to the dogs!

They’ll have food, beverages, some cool raffle baskets for dog lovers, wine lovers, electronics lovers, etc., music and the premiere of The Winston Project.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Cinema Under The Stars talking more about the event and how you can attend.

Tue, June 7, 2022

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT

Cinema Under The Stars. 4040 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-winston-project-tickets-293635109517