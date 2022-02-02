The Women’s Sports Foundation celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today is National Girls and Women in Sports Day! On this day the Women’s Sports Foundation chooses to celebrate the accomplishments and achievements made by female athletes around the world.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Grete Eliassen, the past President of the Women’s Sports Foundation​, about their 50th Anniversary of Title IX with a Virtual 5K & 50 Mile Challenge presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, and their online broadcast.