The ‘Wonderbus’ concert on wheels concept launches to support San Diego musicians

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Live music is returning to San Diego.

Wonderbus – a traveling concert on wheels brought to you by Infinium Spirits with music engineered by the people that gave America’s Finest City its homegrown festival, Wonderfront Festival – is taking to the PCH and Gaslamp District as a surprise launch on St. Patrick’s Day.

For most, it’s not a stretch to say music gives people a purpose in life.

2020 was devastating to the live music scene and those that crave it. Though the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel is getting brighter each day, we still have some time to go before we will be in a crowded venue again.

Wonderbus brings live music to the people in a safe and engaging way during a time when it seems impossible, all while supporting San Diego’s local arts.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon met up with the Wonderbus in Del Mar, and caught up with Ernie Hahn, who brought it to life.