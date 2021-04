The Wonderbus is in Downtown San Diego for Padres Opening Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s Opening Day at Petco Park and the Wonderbus will be cruising around playing live music for Padres fans.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was with Ernie Hahn getting all the details, including their new, “Make it a Double” drink promotion with Templeton Rye Whiskey!

Below is a detailed explanation of how you can “Make it a Double” this season: