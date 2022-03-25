The Wonderfront Festival announces part of 2022 lineup





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following two years since the inaugural 2019 WONDERFRONT Music & Arts Festival, the highly anticipated Wonderfront Festival 2022 is returning to San Diego’s downtown waterfront on November 18-20, 2022.

The 2020 and 2021 iterations of the festival could not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Wonderfront is finally back with its 2022 festival and the lineup is packed with big name talent.

The 2022 lineup has just been released to the public today. A Phase 2 unveiling of additional artists, including another big headliner and other great names, will take place in May to round out this exciting festival lineup.

Ernie Hahn joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Morning San Diego to preview the upcoming festival

