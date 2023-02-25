The world mourns, honors Ukraine on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One year ago Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full scale invasion of Ukraine and began waging a war that has since killed tens of thousands of people and injured millions more.

Countries around the world showed their support for Ukraine though acts like lighting European landmarks blue and yellow, including Parliament in Brussels and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

National Security Expert Ron Bee joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss what this war has costed America and it’s allies.