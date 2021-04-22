The Yachtley Crew is preparing for a SOLD OUT concert at Pala Casino





PALA (KUSI) – The Yachtley Crew is coming back to San Diego!

They have a live concert Friday night at Pala Casino, and the show is already sold out.

Lead singer, Philly Ocean, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming performance.

The concert is ages 21 & up, and general admission tickets are $20 per person, with Privileges Club members receiving $5 back in Added Play.

Concerts are back (for certain parts of San Diego)! Friday night, The @YachtleyCrew is performing in front of a SOLD OUT crowd at @PalaCasino. More info: https://t.co/IiU35ZoRaS pic.twitter.com/pMleyHHxSu — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 22, 2021