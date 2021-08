The Yächtley Crëw performs on KUSI News ahead of their concert at Pala Casino

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Yächtley Crëw is performing Friday night at Pala Casino!

But before they play in front of a sold out crowd, they performed live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego!

They played three famous songs for our audience to kickstart the weekend.

Songs performed:

Still The One by Orleans Brandy by Looking Glass Somebody’s Baby by Jackson Browne