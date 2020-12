SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’re looking for a way to ring in the new year from home, why not do it with the Yächtley Crëw.

The band is hosting a free New Year’s Eve livestream watch party of their live concert, it begins at 11:00 PM tonight!

Lead singer, Philly Ocean, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share more information about the virtual concert.

You can watch the stream below or visit yachtleycrew.com