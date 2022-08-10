The YMCA has 13 locations to cool off this summer and swim programs for every age group

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With warm temperatures rising across San Diego County this week the YMCA aquatics programs are a great, healthy way to stay cool in the summer while enriching the lives of you and your family.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon talked to Dan Cruz at the Mission Valley YMCA about the benefits that swim centers bring to surrounding communities.

Swimming helps lower stress levels, reduce chronic pain, and aids in prevention and treatment of chronic diseases. The YMCA operates 13 world class aquatics facilities throughout the region.

From swim teams to swimming lessons to Masters Swim programs, the YMCA has you covered in the pool.

For more information, visit their website: http://www.ymcasd.org/swim