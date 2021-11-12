The YMCA is committed to helping active military and veterans all year long





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Veteran’s Day we recognize and honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces for the United States. But America’s heroes should be recognized all year and Armed Services YMCA is committed to standing with our military families and helping them navigate any difficulties that arise all year.

On KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego, Matt Prichard talked more on the different programs the YMCA offers to support our veterans.