Theater for Young Professionals presents ‘Mockingbird,’ a story about a young girl on the autism spectrum





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Theater for Young Professionals,” also known as “TYP,” has been presenting “Mockingbird” — a play about a young girl on the autism spectrum.

Both Jordan Miller, Director, Co-founder, actor, and Kayla Dias, starring actress in the production, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the play.