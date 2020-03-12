Theater Previews – 3/12/20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Joey Landwehr is back once again for this week’s Theater Preview!

THE VAIN PRINCESS & THE NORTH WIND

Patio Playhouse (Escondido)

Through March 22

Two fantastical journey plays in one magical performance.

In The Vain Princess, after the Princess offends a magical bird, a kind and humble beggar sets out on a quest to break the curse, save the kingdom, and teach the Princess a valuable lesson.

In The North Wind, Hans must travel to meet the North Wind and persuade him to give him back what was stolen. As a gift, the North Wind gives Hans a series of magical items, each of which the innkeeper and his wife steal from the boy while he sleeps. The North Wind gives Hans one last gift to force the innkeeper to give Hans back what belongs to him, teaching the innkeeper an important lesson.

This is a wonderful performance for all ages, exciting for young people and engaging for adults.

Tickets: www.patioplayhouse.com or 760.746.6669

VOICES OF IRELAND

Write Out Loud at Lamb’s Players Theatre (Coronado)

Monday, March 16 @ 7:30pm (ONE NIGHT ONLY!)

Write Out Loud – an organization with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience – presents VOICES OF IRELAND, their tenth annual celebration of the Emerald Isle, with classic and contemporary Irish tales and music.

The Mermaid by Liam O’Flaherty read by Agustine Welles

My Two Mothers by Edna O’Brien read by Linda Libby

Malachy by Irish San Diego author, Winifred Hoy, read by Veronica Murphy & Walter Ritter

Two by Frank O’Connor – They didn’t name a literary prize (Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award) after him for nothing

The Bridal Night – read by the Company

Androcles and the Army – read by Walter Ritter and Agustine Welles

Irish Music provided by the Celtic Echos Band – they provides a variety of musical styles from lively jigs and reels to ancient songs and ballads in the native tongue.

Tickets: www.lambsplayers.org or 619.437.6000

MATILDA

JCompany Youth Theatre (La Jolla/UTC Area)

Through March 22

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

“Children of the world unite and rejoice my theatre-going comrades, Matilda is here!” – NY Times

Directed by KUSI’s Theatre Guru Joey Landwehr

Tickets: www.jcompanysd.org or 858-362-1348

HOUSE OF JOY

San Diego Repertory Theatre (Lyceum Theatre – Downtown)

Through March 29

Set in the 17th century, in a place like Delhi, India, House of Joy spins the tale of Hamida, one of the elite female bodyguards in the Emperor’s Imperial Harem. When faced with an impossible ethical quandary, Hamida goes against everything she believes and risks her life to help abused Queen Mariyam escape the heavily guarded harem. This wildly entertaining story of palace intrigue and betrayal features sword fights, narrow escapes and sparks of revolution that culminates in a breathtaking conclusion!

Inspired by the epic legends of Indian history, Shekar has crafted a swashbuckling action-adventure romance centering on strong women who battle each other as well as a world threatening to enter their sacred space.

Nestled in the heart of downtown, the San Diego Repertory Theatre at The Lyceum is just steps away from the best restaurants and clubs before or after the performance.

Tickets: www.sdrep.org or 619.544.1000