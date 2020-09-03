Theatre Box in Downtown San Diego is finally able to reopen

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Theatre Box in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter will reopen for moviegoers on Thursday, September 3rd at 5 p.m. PT. Guests will be able to sit back and relax in individual, leather recliners while enjoying Sugar Factory’s same delicious and sweet menu before, during or after a movie featuring smoking candy Goblets, Insane Milkshakes, Monster Burgers and several popcorn flavors to mix and match.

The popular $5 Movie Tuesdays will return next week starting Tuesday, September 8th.

Theatre Box General Manager Donnie Eversole discusses the grand reopening on Good Morning San Diego.