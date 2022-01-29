There is a paw-ty coming up at the Original 40 Brewing Company

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Original 40 Brewing Company to celebrate their Pawsitive Memories Honey Blonde Ale release, with a beer and benefit celebration on Saturday Jan. 29 form 1:00-5:00 p.m.

In addition to their brews there will be a donation-based Pet Portrait photo station ready to help capture your pet’s best angles, and a raffle with prizes courtesy of Dexter’s Deli.

On “Good Evening San Diego” KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Alexis Piotrowski, Director of Operations at Original 40 Brewing Company, to talk about their awesome paw-ty coming up this weekend.

The Pawsitive Memories Honey Blonde Ale Release:

3117 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104