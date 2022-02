‘There is no emergency’: Community leaders rally to end California’s ‘state of emergency’

EMBARCADERO (KUSI) – Community leaders were rallying Wednesday in downtown to show support for ending California’s “state of emergency” and an end to COVID-19 mandates.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina joined viewers live from Waterfront Park at the Embarcadero with more details on how the downtown rally unfolded.

“The emergency is over,” said artist and activist Chad H. Vivas, who joined Sardina at the Embarcadero.