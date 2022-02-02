There was an unexpected 40% increase in ‘all cause deaths’ in 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several US life insurance companies have recently revealed an overwhelming unexplained increase (40%) in “all-cause deaths” amongst 18 to 49-year-olds.

Three physician “whistle-blowers” have just released real data from the DoD, drawn from the clinical diagnosis codes. The increases found are from 2021, compared to the five year average from 2016 to 2020.

Myocardial infarction: 269% increase

> Miscarriages: 300% increase

> Bell’s palsy: 291% increase

> Congenital malformations: 156% increase

> Female infertility: 471% increase

> Pulmonary embolisms: 467% increase

> Neurologic abnormalities: 300% increase

> Cancers: 300% increase

As of now, the CDC has not explained this data.

Dr. Kelly Victory discussed the surprising findings and respond to those who believe the COVID-19 vaccines have caused these increases.