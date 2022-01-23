There’s a new Ford variant: the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is an all-new variant of the recently-redesigned Ford Escape and comes in three trim levels: SE, SEL, and Titanium.

It offers an estimated 37 miles of electric range before it switches over to a gasoline hybrid operation.

Improvements have made the Ford Escape bigger with more interior room, better tech, and a new design.

KUSI’s Auto Expert Dave Stall joined “Good Morning San Diego” with a live demonstration of the car’s amenities.

The vehicle even comes with Ford’s advanced safety features, which are called Co-Pilot 360.