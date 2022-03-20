‘There’s no emergency, but Gavin loves power,’ says Tom Del Beccaro





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gas prices increased for the 24th consecutive day Friday.

The average price weighs in at $5.83 per gallon of regular gas.

Despite the record-high prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom appears reluctant to pass any legislation on a gas tax suspension.

KUSI Political Contributor Tom Del Beccaro joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the political situation surrounding high gas prices in California.