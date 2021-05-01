‘These are the worst of the worst,’ says Carl DeMaio on Mount Helix SVP placement

EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon residents are still fighting the placement of two sexually violent predators in the Mount Helix neighborhood of El Cajon.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California and AM 600 KOGO Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his ongoing push to remove the two SVPs from being placed in the neighborhood.

In discussion with Alvarez, DeMaio noted his previous work with El Cajon’s City Councilmembers to shut down an El Cajon household that sheltered 10 sexually violent predators.

Two registered SVPs, Douglas Badger and Merle Wakefield, are slated to live together in a Mount Helix house, which law enforcement has said they are going to monitor.

“But what we’re finding is that there is very little oversight, very little notice, and very little public involvement in these releases, and we’re trying to change that,” DeMaio said.

Those who would like to submit their comments can email their thoughts to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org.