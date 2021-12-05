‘These people have routinely raided our road repair funds,’ Carl DeMaio says on SANDAG transportation plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG officials have said that there are many misconceptions about the road usage charge.

CEO of SANDAG Hasan Ikhrata clarified that the agency does not have the power to impose taxes.

He spoke on Good Evening San Diego, stating that a tax hike needs to be approved by the voters even if the board approves the plan.

While the plan is seeing pushback, Ikhrata said it also plenty of supporters.

He went on to add that his goal remains to provide more transportation options for San Diegans.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his take on SANDAG’s new plan.

SANDAG officials are not to be trusted, said DeMaio.

“These people have routinely raided our road repair funds,” DeMaio added.