Third annual 5K fun run walk at South Ponto Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – North County San Diego-based Vista Community Clinic (VCC) will be holding its third annual charity fun run/walk on Sunday, June 6th at South Ponto Beach in Carlsbad.

The non-competitive 5k event, open to all ages, will include staggered start times starting at 7 a.m. to encourage social distancing.

Participants will be able to choose their own start time, subject to space, upon registering.

Individuals, friends, and families are all encouraged to take part in the clinic’s first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Dogs on leashes are also invited to join in the fun and enjoy the scenic 5K course along the coast.

Registration for the event is $12 per participant, and free for kids 5 and under.

This fee includes healthful breakfast snacks, a Gatorade squeeze bottle, and a towel. The clinic has also made it easy for those unable to make it, or not yet comfortable with a public event, with an optional do-it-yourself 5K.

You can even host your own and still be a part of the event by registering online and choosing the option that best suits you. You’ll still get the fun towels and water bottles for you and your attendees.

All proceeds will directly benefit the mental and physical health services VCC provides to all members of the community, regardless of income or insurance status.

This year’s event has a special focus on mental health in the community as more individuals and families have felt the psychological impacts of COVID-19.

VCC Behavioral Health Manager Courtney Albini notes the surge in demand the clinic has experienced since COVID-19 hit the community; “the pandemic has increased mental needs by over 50% and we see more and more patients reaching out for help in coping with extreme stress.”

James Hedgecock, board of Trustee member on VCC, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

Here is the event website for registration:

https://aesbid.co/ELP/VCC5K21