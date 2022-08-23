Third Avenue, Chula Vista rebranding to “Downtown” to keep up with the times





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – After months of meeting, designing and planning, the Downtown Chula Vista Association, formerly known as Third Avenue Village Association (TAVA), is excited to share its new branding and, soon after, new website.

This new design incorporates the iconic City of Chula Vista logo with a modern twist as Downtown Chula Vista prepares for the coming years of growth, and revives its original longstanding identity as the cultural hub of local businesses and residents, while continuing to celebrate the rich history of this tight-knit community.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live on the scene to check out Third Avenue and talk to local leaders about how it will change in the future.

The new branding and website is one of the first crucial steps in setting up the community for the future.