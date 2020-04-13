Third Avenue Village restaurants remain open to serve community on Easter Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several popular restaurants and breweries in Chula Vista’s historic Third Avenue Village collaborated to provide hungry families with a safe one stop shop while ensuring social distancing. Businesses along Third Avenue complied with the current CDC standards and remained open to the community on Easter Sunday. Many of the participating restaurants and breweries made deliveries straight to the hood of customers’ cars through a simple ordering process. Customers were able to order by phone and pay with a credit card.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went over to Mangia Italiano to speak with owner Adam Sparks about serving locals during Easter in these unusual circumstances.